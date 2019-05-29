Police release CCTV of man suspected of trying to kidnap girl, 9, by luring her with sweets

She got off at Dover Park Drive after 15 minutes on the bus, and saw a man sitting at the stop.

The girl left her school in Wandswrth, south London, on November 2 and got on a bus on Putney High Street at around 4.45pm.

Police have released CCTV image of a man suspected of trying to kidnap a nine-year-old girl on her way home, by luring her with sweets.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The man tried to strike up a conversation with the girl, trying to lure her to his house with the promise of sweets.

She refused his advances and ran away, but he chased her home and tried to grab her by her hair as she got near to the building.

The girl managed to close the door behind her so he could not get in.

Detective Constable Matt Morse, leading the investigation, said: “While incidents like this are rare we are very keen to trace this man and would urge anyone who can identify him to come forward.”

The suspect is a tall, black man, who was wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 5937/02NOV.