'White Widow' Sally Jones was killed by airstrike, says so-called Islamic State hostage-keeper tells ITV News

Alexanda Kotey says Sally Jones and her son were killed in an airstrike. Credit: ITV News

A British jihadist known as ‘the White Widow’ was killed, along with her son, three days after the Manchester attack, ITV News has been told. Former punk rocker and L’Oreal saleswoman Sally Jones from Kent and her 12-year old son Jojo died by an airstrike, according to a former Islamic State hostage-keeper. Alexanda Kotey says the pair were killed when the US-led coalition launched airstrikes in al-Mayadin in eastern Syria on 25th May 2017 - a municipality building was levelled and dozens were killed. London-born Kotey, a member of the British terror cell known as ‘The Beatles’, confirmed that Jones and her son were killed during the bombardment, close to his own home at the time.

Alexanda Kotey told ITV News Sally Jones and her son had been killed though this has not been officially confirmed. Credit: ITV News

"There was a building that was shelled, she lived in the building. It was shelled following the incident in Manchester, which I believe was a retaliation." "There were families in the building, it was a government building. (Forty) people were dead as a result… including Sally Jones and her son”. Kotey made the revelation during an ITV News interview in which he admitted his role in the ‘Beatles’ cell as well as his part in a terrorist plot to assassinate soldiers, police officers and civilians in west London. "When people would raise donations in Britain I would co-ordinate with them to send money to us. I used my phone to communicate," he said. "It’s normal that he (Mohammed Emwazi - the terrorist nicknamed Jihadi John) would ask me to talk to this guy to see what he had. I was the one who talked to him and I was the one who arranged for him to have a gun with a silencer." He said the plan was part of an IS strategy to plant sleeper cells across Europe to respond to coalition airstrikes like the one that killed Sally Jones and her son.

Mohammed Emwazi - also known as Jihadi John - was killed in 2015. Credit: ITV News