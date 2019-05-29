ScotRail launches BSL app to help deaf customers

Train operator ScotRail is introducing a new British Sign Language (BSL) app to help deaf customers communicate with staff.

In what is being described as a first for the UK rail industry, the app directly connects someone travelling on their trains or at the platform to an interpreter through a video call.

The interpreter will then pass on the query to a member of staff and sign the answer back.

ScotRail access and inclusion manager, Andrew Marshall-Roberts, said: “We’re committed to making the railway open and accessible for all, and teaming up with InterpreterNow to launch this new app is just one of the ways we’re doing that.

“Customers using British Sign Language as their main form of communication can now have the confidence to travel by rail, knowing our people can help with any query they have in a simple, straightforward way.”

The app, which launches on Thursday, uses the InterpreterNow service and is open to “any part of their journey” – from information to disruption times to queries at stations or ticket offices.