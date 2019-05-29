Parcel bombs delivered to London and Glasgow transport hubs linked to devices sent to British Army in 2014

One of the packages sent to London Waterloo train station. Credit: PA

Parcel bombs sent to London and Glasgow transport hubs earlier this year have been linked to packages sent to British Army Recruitment Centres in 2014. Scotland Yard has appealed to postal workers who may have come into contact with the devices, which were sent to London Waterloo train station, Heathrow Airport and London City Airport in London, as well as Glasgow University in March this year. Police are appealing to staff who worked between March 1 and March 22, after three packages containing small improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were delivered to London's transport hubs on March 5.

The IRA claims it posted five devices to transport hubs in the UK and a British Army recruitment officer. Credit: Metropolitan Police

The package sent to Heathrow was opened by staff and caught fire but no one was injured. Neither of the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found at Waterloo and London City Airport ignited, by the airport's Aviation House was evacuated as a precaution.

Security was stepped up after the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found at the transport hubs. Credit: PA

On March 6, a fourth package was recovered at the University of Glasgow. Then on March 22, a fifth package was recovered, having been returned to a postal depot in Limerick, Ireland. The package has been examined and is being treated as part of the same bomb series.

A group calling itself the IRA, known to police as the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the earlier packages and said a fifth had also been sent. Analysis of the five packages found similarities between packages sent to various British Army Recruitment Centres in 2014.

British Transport Police Officers on the concourse of Waterloo Railway Station, London, after three small improvised explosive devices were found at buildings. Credit: PA