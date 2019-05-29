‘Ultra-processed’ foods linked to cardiovascular disease and death – study

Consuming “ultra-processed” foods could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and death, new research suggests. Two separate studies, published in journal The BMJ, highlight the potential link between a high intake of packaged snacks and ready meals, and harm to health. The public should be encouraged to eat fresh where possible, the researchers said, though more evidence is needed to understand the effect of highly-processed foods. “Ultra-processed” foods are manufactured through multiple industrial processes and are often ready-to-eat or heat, and higher in fat, added sugar and salt. Sweet and savoury packaged snacks, ready meals and instant noodles are among the examples of the food group given by researchers.

The first study, carried out by scientists from France and Brazil, included more than 105,000 French adults. A 10% increase in the proportion of “ultra-processed” food in the diet was linked with a 12% increased risk of cardiovascular disease, 13% increase for coronary heart disease and 11% for cerebrovascular diseases, affecting the blood supply to the heart and brain, the study found. An association was also seen between intake of unprocessed or minimally-processed foods and lower risk of reported diseases. In a separate study, researchers from the University of Navarra in Spain analysed data from around 20,000 adults over 10 years. They found that eating more than four servings of “ultra-processed” food per day was linked with a 62% increased risk of death from any cause, compared with those who ate less than two servings. Each additional serving increased mortality risk by 18%.

