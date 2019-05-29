WHSmith finishes bottom in Which? high street shops survey

WHSmith has once again been voted the UK’s worst high street shop in an annual survey. The chain, which has consistently finished bottom of the Which? survey in previous years, propped up the table with a meagre customer score of 50%, just below Homebase and the former Bunnings on 53% and Sports Direct on 54%. Customers slammed WH Smith for its very poor value for money, service and in-store experience, and criticised the “cramped and messy” stores.

The high street stalwart retorted that it served three million customers every week and had maintained a presence in the high street when many others were closing stores. The survey of more than 7,700 Which? members voted in favour of specialist retailers in terms of the best in-store experiences, amid concerns for the future of the high street. Shoppers told Which? that Homebase/Bunnings was difficult to navigate and that it was “hard to find anything in overcrowded shelves” and “difficult to find staff for guidance”. Sports Direct was described by one shopper as having “a very oppressive atmosphere”. Richer Sounds was voted the best retailer with a customer score of 89%, just ahead of outdoor and travel equipment chain Rohan (87%) and John Lewis (86%). Customers praised Richer Sounds for its in-store experience, with shoppers appreciating service such as having purchases carried to their cars, or the retailer paying for customer parking. Five of the six highest-scoring shops were specialist retailers, with customers commending them for their expert advice and high-quality products.

