‘At least 20’ Labour peers did not vote for the party in recent EU elections

Between 20 to 30 Labour peers did not vote for the party in the recent European elections, ITV News understands.

Sources in the House of Lords told ITV News that "a large number" of Labour peers had opted to vote for different parties because of Labour’s Brexit policy.

At least 20 and as many as 30 Labour peers apparently raised concerns that their party’s position was too ambiguous and ultimately voted for others.

The Labour Party fell to third place in the European elections, falling behind the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats.

One former Labour minister confirmed they did not vote for the party last week but fell short of confirming which party they supported.