Call for patients to be warned over potential antidepressant withdrawal symptoms

Patients seeking treatment for depression should be informed of the potential for “severe and long-lasting withdrawal symptoms” when coming off medication, leading doctors have said. The Royal College of Psychiatrists said official guidance on halting medical treatment for depression needs to reflect “the full range of patients’ experiences”. Guidelines from the National Institute for Health Care Excellence (Nice) – which are currently being consulted on – suggest most people should be able to halt antidepressant use over four weeks.

Credit: PA Graphics

But the college said it was “increasingly apparent” that some patients can suffer from more severe symptoms such as restlessness, difficulty sleeping and altered sensations for longer. College president Wendy Burn said she hoped their position would be reflected in the new Nice guidelines, which were last issued in 2009. She said: “We know that Nice is working on updating its guidelines and want to see them more in keeping with what we’re hearing from some patients – and GPs – about the range of experiences of coming off antidepressants.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.