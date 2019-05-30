Cherie Blair 'did not vote Labour' in EU elections, ITV News understands

Cherie Blair, the wife of the former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair, voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections, ITV News understands.

Sources close to Mrs Blair, who is still a Labour member, told ITV News she "did not vote" for the party and was "happy for it to be known".

Earlier this week, Mr Blair's former Director of Communications Alastair Campbell was expelled from the Labour Party after admitting he voted for the Lib Dems.

A number of high profile Labour figures have since publicly declared they also voted for another parties because of Jeremy Corbyn's ambiguous position on Brexit, including former ministers Charles Clarke, Bob Ainsworth and Betty Boothroyd.