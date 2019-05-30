Decision to expel Campbell over Lib Dem vote to be reviewed, says Labour

Labour says the decision to expel Alastair Campbell from the party after he voted for the Liberal Democrats will be reviewed. Shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti said parties have “automatic rules” for people who vote for other parties, but added that Mr Campbell, a former spokesman for Labour former prime minister Tony Blair, could be allowed back. Mr Campbell was expelled from Labour after it emerged he voted for the Lib Dems in the European elections.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Baroness Chakrabarti said: “Now there will be a review, which is appropriate. “I don’t want to cut across this review, I’m not part of that process. I would not like to see this drag on. “Political parties have rules about people who support other parties, but I hope this case will be reviewed.”

Shami Chakrabarti Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Baroness Chakrabarti said many people had decided not to vote for Labour for “heartfelt reasons” and this should not be grounds for expulsion. She said she hoped the review could be conducted quickly. The decision to expel Mr Campbell has been unpopular with some in the Labour Party, with deputy leader Tom Watson branding the move “spiteful”. Mr Watson called for an “amnesty” for members who did not support the party at the European elections.

Tom Watson Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA