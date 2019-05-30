Dominic Raab on Brexit, Boris Johnson, feminism, and changing gender

Dominic Raab has revealed he is not a feminist and can't remember the last time he cried, as well as his views on Brexit and leaving the EU with or without a deal, as he made his case for the Tory leadership.

The MP for Esher and Walton welcomed ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand into his family home after saying he wants to replace Theresa May as party leader.

Speaking on ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister, the former Brexit secretary underlined his strong position on leaving the EU, saying had he been "backed up and not undermined" while in government an acceptable deal could have been achieved.

"There were various moments between July and October where I made it clear that we need to stick to a more robust line on the backstop," Mr Raab said.

He added: "I think if I'd have been backed up then and not undermined by others in Government we'd have had a much better chance of getting a deal over the line acceptable to the UK and capable of passing through Parliament."