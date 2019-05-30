Donald Trump brands Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson 'two very good guys' ahead of UK visit

They are politicians who have proved to have a divisive effect on Britons.

But to Donald Trump, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Tory leader hopeful Boris Johnson are simply ''two very good guys'' with ''big powers'' who he may meet when he visits the country next week from June 3 to June 5.

However asked if he would endorse either one in a general election, the US President was reluctant to say who he would back.

Mr Trump made his comments about his good friends as he addressed waiting reporters on the South Lawn of the White House earlier on Thursday.

Mr Trump used the press conference to launch a fierce personal attack on former special counsel Robert Mueller, describing him as "totally conflicted" and said the two of them had had a ''business dispute''.

He made his comments a day after Mr Mueller made his first public statement about his investigation looking at the links between Mr Trump and Russia and his 2016 election campaign.

Mr Mueller made it clear his report did not exonerate Mr Trump but that charging him with a criminal offence was not an option.

Democratic presidential candidates have since called for Mr Trump to be impeached.