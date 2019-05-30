Full recount ordered for Ireland South European Parliament constituency

The mammoth task of counting votes at the Ireland South European Parliament constituency looks set to continue much longer than anyone expected. A full recount and recheck was ordered late on Wednesday night at the end of the fourth day of counting after Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada made the request when just 327 votes separated her and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan on the 18th count. The count was adjourned and is set to resume on Thursday morning at 9am.

The decision came within hours of Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher securing the second seat in the five-seater constituency. Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly was the first person elected in the 12-county electoral area on Tuesday afternoon after topping the poll with 119,883 votes.

Fine Gael MEP candidate Sean Kelly (left) and Independents 4 Change candidate Mick Wallace Credit: Michelle Devane/PA

Independents 4 Change candidate Mick Wallace looks set to take the third seat with 112,441 votes. The race for the fourth seat and fifth – the so-called “Brexit seat” – has been tight throughout the count. Following the 18th count, Fine Gael’s incumbent MEP Deidre Clune was in fourth place with 101,012 votes, Ms O’Sullivan was in the running for the fifth seat on 98,706. Ms Ni Riada followed closely behind on 98,379. The fifth seat cannot be taken up until Britain leaves the EU.

