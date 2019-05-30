Harry to watch as England face South Africa in Cricket World Cup

The Duke of Sussex will watch England take on South Africa in one of the Cricket World Cup’s opening matches.

Harry will launch the global event with a short speech at the Oval in South London before the home side – and tournament favourites – begin their campaign.

England are ranked world number one after four solid years on an upward trajectory and the nation’s captain Eoin Morgan said they have the chance to give their sport a once-in-a-lifetime lift over the next six weeks.

The duke could not resist stoking the rivalry between England and Australia ahead of the tournament on Wednesday when the team captains met at Buckingham Palace.