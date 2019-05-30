How many days a year do Britons spend online?

Britons spend almost 50 days a year online, a new study has claimed.

The availability of high-speed internet, social media sites such as Facebook and wider use of smartphones are cited as among the reasons for adults spending three hours and 15 minutes a day online on average last year, up 11 minutes on 2017.

The Online Nation report from Ofcom said the average YouTube user spends 27 minutes a day on the site and nine in 10 internet users visit Facebook, spending 23 minutes on the site daily.

This is equivalent to six days a year on each service.

Meanwhile, the research also found around a quarter of children have experienced cyberbullying and unwelcome friend requests in the last 12 months.

Unwelcome friend requests and contact from strangers ranked among the highest, with 28% of young people aged between 12 and 15 years old citing it as a potential online harm they had suffered, while 23% indicated that they had been subjected to bullying, abusive behaviour, or threats.

Almost four in 10 (39%) said they had witnessed swearing and offensive language online – the most common potential harm to be reported – followed by spam emails, making up a third of responses (33%).

Overall, 79% of the 1,001 children who participated in the Ofcom and Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) study claimed that they had experienced at least one potentially harmful experience online in the past 12 months.