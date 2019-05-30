If Conservatives face general election in next six months 'we would be wiped out', Jeremy Hunt tells Robert Peston

Speaking on ITV's Peston, Mr Hunt also refused to rule out a further delay to Brexit beyond October 31, and insisted that a new deal that would be passed by Parliament could be negotiated with the EU before Halloween.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned that if the Conservative Party was to face a general election in the next six months then "we would be wiped out as a party".

The former health secretary said the major sticking point over the current deal was the issue to the Northern Ireland backstop, and a deal to change or remove this could be negotiated with Brussels, even though the terms of the October 31 Brexit extension rule out changing the Withdrawal Agreement.

"A deal is a deal unless both sides decide to do it differently," Mr Hunt told ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston.

"In this situation, you have to ask yourself - with a new prime minister, with a fresh mandate - whether, ultimately there is a deal there."

Following Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that she will stand down on June 7 and a Tory leadership race will ensue, Mr Hunt is one of 11 candidates who have said they would like to be the Party's next leader.

While Mr Hunt praised Mrs May for "working incredibly hard" to get her Brexit deal, he said a new prime minister might be able to negotiate a new one.

Mr Hunt said that as prime minister he would seek a new deal with the European Union, and "the reason I think there is a deal there is because it's in both sides' interests to solve this: I think the EU don't want the shadow of Brexit hanging over them, they want this issue solved."

He said that "one of the reasons that we didn't get the flexibility we wanted from the EU was because they lost faith that the British government would be able to deliver the British Parliament" so the negotiating team should have representatives from the DUP and Tories from the European Research Group.

"I don't pretend it's going to be easy," he acknowledged.

While Mr Hunt said no-deal was preferable to no Brexit, he refused to rule out a further delay to Brexit beyond October 31.

"I believe it can be done (by October 31)," he told ITV's Peston, but warned that no-deal could result in a general election, something he did not believe the Tories would be able to weather.