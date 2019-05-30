Jo Swinson confirms Liberal Democrat leadership bid

Jo Swinson has said she will lead a movement to tackle “nationalism and populism” after confirming she will stand for the Liberal Democrat leadership. The party’s deputy leader said she was the right person to lead the “liberal movement” as she entered the contest to succeed Sir Vince Cable. The leadership contest comes as the Lib Dems received an opinion poll boost, with a YouGov study suggesting they are the most popular party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A new Lib Dem leader will be in place on July 23 after Sir Vince announced his decision to stand down earlier this year, and Ms Swinson will face competition from former cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey. Ms Swinson, who also served as a minister in the coalition government, will officially launch her campaign on Friday but is already the bookmakers’ favourite. She used an appearance on BBC’s Question Time to confirm the leadership bid, saying: “I happen to think that this country is crying out for a liberal movement that will challenge the forces of nationalism and populism, and the Liberal Democrats need to be at the heart of that movement and I’m the person to lead it.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.