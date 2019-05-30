Liam Payne opens up about the 'horrible anxiety' that made him scared to leave the house

Another member of pop sensation One Direction has opened up about struggles with mental health, describing the "horrible anxiety" he felt over public appearances.

Singer Liam Payne has spoken for the first time of his extreme fear of leaving home and says he still sometimes finds it difficult.

Payne, 25, told Esquire Middle East his agoraphobia was triggered by "knowing that you might be photographed" on any trip outside - even to the shops or petrol station.

He said: "I don't think I struggle in the sense of what you would naturally think of when I'm walking down the street with every person stopping me.

"I mean, it happens sometimes but it's mainly mentally where you struggle with it. It's the getting ready and always knowing that you might be photographed.

"I developed a bit of agoraphobia. I would never leave the house. And I do sometimes suffer with it a bit in the sense that I'll get days where I just don't want to leave my house. Even if it's just going to the shop."

In 2016, his former band-mate Zayn Malik apologised to fans after being forced to pull out of a performance because of an 'anxiety attack'.