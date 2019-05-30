Mother jailed for child cruelty after son, three, crushed to death in car

Alfie Lamb was crushed to death in the footwell of a car. Credit: Family handout

A mother whose three-year-old son was crushed to death by a car seat has been jailed for two years and nine months. Hairdresser Adrian Hoare, 24, from Gravesend in Kent, was found guilty of putting her son Alfie Lamb into harm’s way by placing him into the footwell of an Audi convertible. Her boyfriend Stephen Waterson, 25, from Croydon, adopted son of former Government Minister Nigel Waterson, was accused of squashing Alfie by reversing his car seat into him. The Old Bailey had heard how Alfie had collapsed on the journey back to Croydon from a shopping trip to Sutton, south London, in February last year. He died in hospital three days later.

Adrian Hoare has been jailed for almost three years. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Following a trial, Hoare was found guilty of child cruelty and assaulting Emilie Williams, who was in the car when Alfie was fatally hurt. Hoare had also admitted plotting to pervert the course of justice in the wake of her son’s death. Waterson faces a retrial for Alfie’s manslaughter in September. Mitigating for Hoare, Katy Thorne QC said Alfie had been a “happy child” and there were no issues of neglect before the events leading to his death. She told the court: “Ms Hoare has been hugely affected by Alfie’s death, not least because she feels a huge amount of guilt over it. “Ms Hoare is deeply remorseful of what happened in that car that night.”

Stephen Waterson faces a retrial on a manslaughter charge. Credit: PA