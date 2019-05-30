US President attacks Robert Mueller branding him a ‘never Trumper’ who led a biased probe against him

Donald Trump has hit out at special counsel Robert Mueller, calling him a “never Trumper” who led a biased investigation against him. The US President's comments came a day after Mr Mueller broke a two-year silence on his probe examining ties between Russia and Mr Trump during his 2016 election campaign. Mr Mueller said charging Mr Trump with a crime was ''not an option'' but emphasised his report did not exonerate the Republican president of any wrongdoing.

Democratic presidential candidates have called for the Republican president to be impeached. At the White House on Thursday morning, Mr Trump said impeachment was a "dirty, filthy disgusting word". He said Mr Mueller was a "true never Trumper", referring to his Republican critics during the 2016 White House race, and that his investigation was "a giant presidential harassment". The president also offered mixed messages on Russia’s efforts to help him defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. First he tweeted that he had “nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected”, then minutes later told reporters: “Russia did not help me get elected.”

Mr Trump said Mr Mueller, who is a Republican, was “conflicted” and should have investigated law enforcement officials who the President claims tried to undermine him. “Robert Mueller should have never been chosen,” Mr Trump said, adding falsely that Mr Mueller wanted the FBI director job, but the president told him no. “I think Mueller is a true never Trumper. "He’s somebody who didn’t get a job that he wanted very badly.” Mr Mueller, who was appointed special counsel by Mr Trump’s Justice Department, was previously FBI director, appointed by Republican president George W Bush. Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn, Mr Trump insisted he has been tough on Russia and that Moscow would have preferred Ms Clinton as president. However the special counsel’s report said Russian interference in the election helped Mr Trump defeat Mrs Clinton. Mr Mueller made clear yesterday during his public statement that there were "multiple, systematic efforts" to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that that "deserves the attention of every American".

Donald Trump has branded the investigation a ''witch hunt''. Credit: AP

Mr Mueller said on Wednesday that charging Mr Trump with any crime in court was “not an option” because of federal rules, but he used his first public remarks on the Russia investigation to emphasise that he did not exonerate the president. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mr Mueller declared. The special counsel’s remarks on indicting Mr Trump marked a counter to criticism, including by attorney general William Barr, that Mr Mueller should have reached a determination on whether the president illegally tried to obstruct the probe by taking actions such as firing FBI director James Comey. Mr Mueller made clear that his team never considered indicting Mr Trump because the Justice Department prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president. “Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider,” Mr Mueller said during a televised statement. He said he believed such an action would be unconstitutional.

Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Mr Mueller did not use the word “impeachment” but said it was the job of Congress, not the criminal justice system, to hold the US President accountable for any wrongdoing. The special counsel’s statement largely echoed the central points of his lengthy report, which was released last month with some redactions. But his remarks, just under 10 minutes long and delivered from a Justice Department podium, were extraordinary given that he had never before discussed or characterised his findings and had stayed mute during two years of feverish public speculation. Mr Mueller said his work was complete and he was resigning to return to private life. Under pressure to give evidence before Congress, Mr Mueller did not rule it out. But he seemed to warn politicians that they would not be pulling more detail out of him. His report is his testimony, he said. “So beyond what I have said here today and what is contained in our written work,” Mr Mueller said, “I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment on the actions of the Justice Department or Congress.” His remarks underscored the unsettled resolution, and revelations of behind-the-scenes discontent, that accompanied the end of his investigation. His refusal to reach a conclusion on criminal obstruction opened the door for Mr Barr to clear the Republican president, who in turn has cited the attorney general’s finding as proof of his innocence.

US attorney general William Barr Credit: Mark Thiessen/AP