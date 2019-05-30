NHS refuses twice as many 'life changing' cataract operations compared to a year ago

The benefits of a cataract operation can be more than just clearer vision.

But like thousands of others, Barrie Hudson, only got the operation after screening proved his sight had deteriorated enough.

A cataract diagnosis - which means the lens of the eye has clouded over clouding over of the lens of the eye - means a person's sight gets steadily worse.

Cataract surgery is, in fact, the most common operation in the NHS - with over 400,000 carried out each year.

The cost of the operation can be little more than £700.