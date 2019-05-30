Number of uninsured drivers caught dropped ‘significantly’ in 2018

The number of people caught driving without insurance fell by nearly a third last year, new figures show.

Data seen by RAC Insurance shows 79,713 uninsured drivers were caught in 2018, compared with 118,698 during 2017.

Some 872 people caught were aged under 17, meaning they were not old enough to have driving lessons on public roads.

The youngest offenders in 2018 were two 11-year-olds.