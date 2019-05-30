Site of royal's death in Paris could be renamed ‘Princess Diana Square’ in mark of respect

Princess Diana could be honoured in France, 22 years after her death, with Paris City Council set to vote on renaming a square after her at the site of her tragic car crash.

The small plaza already holds a golden flame-shaped monument in her honour, adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred on August 31 1997.

The plaza is currently named after opera diva Maria Callas but Diana fans in France argue the singer already has a nearby avenue named after her.

Princess Diana was hugely popular in France due to her humanitarian work and the city council wants to pay respect to 'la Princess du Peuple'.