Plane lands within 875 metres of flight taking off at Edinburgh Airport

Planes just 875 metres apart after a ‘loss of separation’ at Edinburgh Airport. Credit: Department for Transport/PA

Two planes came within 875 metres of each other at a Scottish airport, an investigation has found. An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report found there had been a "rapid" closing of the gap between the two passenger planes in an incident at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of August 13 2018. The planes involved were a landing Boeing 737, which was less than 1km away from a departing Airbus A320 – a situation described by investigators as a "loss of separation" between the two. The commercial passenger flights had a combined total of more than 350 people on board.

The Boeing 737 (EI-FJW) and the Airbus A320 (OE-IVC) taking off. Credit: Department for Transport/PA

The AAIB said a combination of factors contributed to the situation, including brief delays to the departure of the A320, the speed of the Boeing 737 and a trainee controller’s lack of experience. The airport’s air navigation service provider is said to have reviewed operations at Edinburgh and taken a number of safety actions to improve procedures and on-the-job training for trainees. The incident on runway six happened at 9.48am on the day in question. The Boeing had 159 passengers and seven crew on board, while the Airbus had six crew and 180 passengers. No-one was injured in the incident and there was no damage as a result of what was termed a "runway incursion".

The planes came with a kilometer of each other during the incident. Credit: PA