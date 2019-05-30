Relative of slavery abolitionist Harriet Tubman hits out at delay to $20 note 'tribute'

Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall

A row has broken out over plans to replace an image of a white man with the image of a black female anti-slavery campaigner on the United States' bank notes. The decision to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 dates back to the Barack Obama presidency. Her visage was due to replace that of Andrew Jackson - the seventh US President who, among other things, signed a law that forcibly relocated Native Americans in the South.

Harriet Tubman will replace Andrew Jackson on $20 notes. Credit: ITV News

However, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a congressional hearing last week that the redesign had been delayed until at least 2028. He said the decision was down to boosting security against potential counterfeiting. But President Donald Trump has spoken in the past of the decision to put such a prominent abolitionist on the bill as "pure political correctness".

Who was Harriet Tubman and why is she such an important figure?

Activist Harriet Tubman was born into slavery in Maryland the early 1820s (the exact date is not known) and dedicated her life to liberating slaves and helped hundreds of escape. She escaped to freedom in 1849, fleeing to Pennsylvania. She later recalled: “When I found I had crossed that line, I looked at my hands to see if I was the same person. "There was such a glory over everything; the sun came like gold through the trees, and over the fields, and I felt like I was in Heaven.” Tubman decided to make it a personal mission to rescue as many slaves as possible and became a key figure - a "conductor" on the Underground Railroad. The 'railroad' was a network of safe houses, schools and churches used to hide slaves as they made their way from plantations in the American South to freedom in the North.

A portrait of Harriet Tubman unveiled at the Smithsonian National Museum. Credit: AP

Conductors guided the slaves from one refuge to the next - those who operated the safehouses were known as "station masters". Over the next few years, she guided her parents, siblings and about 60 others out of slavery, earning herself the nickname of 'Moses'. Tubman was a leading abolitionist before the American Civil War (1861-65) and helped the Union during the war, acting as a spy and leading an armed raid in South Carolina where an estimated 700 slaves were liberated. She once said: “I would fight for liberty so long as my strength lasted.”

The early life of Harriet Tubman

Named at birth Araminta Harriet Ross, Tubman was nicknamed “Minty” by her parents, Harriet “Rit” Green, who was owned by Mary Pattison Brodess, and Ben Ross, who was owned by Anthony Thompson. Life was tough - she told of how the slaves were beaten regularly. She was whipped five times before breakfast one day and carried the scars for life. She also suffered a severe head injury when she refused to help an owner apprehend a runaway slave. The owner hurled a weight at her, crashing into her skull and she was to suffer fits and severe headaches for years to come. She married free African-American John Tubman in 1844, thought little is known of their marriage, including whether they had children. He chose to stay in Maryland when she fled slavery. In 1859, Senator William H Seward sold Tubman a pocket of land near Auburn, New York, where she stayed to offer refuge for family and friends.

Harriet Tubman, pictured around 1910. Credit: Wikimedia Commons