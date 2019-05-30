Uber’s first-quarter losses reach one billion dollars despite revenue growth

Uber has posted one billion US dollars (£790m) in losses in its first financial report since its lacklustre debut on Wall Street, even as its revenue jumped 20% from a year earlier. The ride-hailing giant said that its revenue rose to 3.1 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2019, beating expectations of analysts polled by FactSet. The San Francisco-based firm, like its main US competitor Lyft, has spent heavily on rider promotions and driver incentives to gain market share, one reason the companies have struggled to reach profitability. Both are dealing with intense competition, high costs to pay drivers, increased regulation by cities and a long, uncertain road to the development of autonomous vehicles.

Uber went public three weeks ago Credit: Richard Drew/AP

“Our investments remain focused on global platform expansion and long-term product and technology differentiation, but we will not hesitate to invest to defend our market position globally,” said Nelson Chai, Uber’s chief financial officer, in a statement. Mr Chai added that Uber noticed less aggressive pricing by its competitors, and that trend has continued into the second quarter. Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said customer engagement across Uber’s platform was higher than ever, with an average of 17 million trips per day. “Earlier this month we took the important step of becoming a public company, and we are now focused on executing our strategy to become a one-stop shop for local transportation and commerce,” Mr Khosrowshahi said in a statement. Uber went public three weeks ago and its shares have been trading below its IPO price ever since. In Uber’s first day of trading, the company’s market value took a 617 million-dollar (£489m) hit, the largest loss on the first day of trading by a US-based company in recent history, according to Renaissance Capital.

