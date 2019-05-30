Utilities customers ‘should be compensated after being overcharged by £24.1bn’

Consumers should be compensated after being overcharged for their utilities by more than £20 billion due to regulator errors, Citizens Advice says.

The charity said regulators had allowed water, energy, broadband and telephone firms to overcharge customers by £24.1 billion over the past 15 years.

It is calling for companies to return some of the money to customers through a rebate on their bills.

In 2017, Citizens Advice found Ofgem had made errors in setting price controls for energy networks, resulting in customers being overcharged £7.5 billion over eight years.

Three energy network companies – SGN, Western Power and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – returned £287 million to customers following the findings.

But the charity said it had now found this was the “tip of the iceberg”, claiming that Ofgem made the same errors over a much longer period while regulator decisions across other markets including water, broadband and phone networks had cost customers money over the past 15 years.

It alleges that “misjudgments” by Ofgem, Ofwat and Ofcom in setting price controls had resulted in customers paying too much for the pipes and wires that connect energy, broadband, phones and water to their homes.

The charity said the overpayments partly occurred because regulators made forecasting errors in predicting that costs such as debt would be higher than they turned out to be, and also over-estimated how risky these businesses were for investors.