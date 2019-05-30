What the papers say – May 30

University tuition fees feature among the headlines in Thursday’s papers, alongside a legal dispute involving Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson. The Times leads with a report into university funding, saying that millions of graduates will be paying back their loans into their seventh decade.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph carries a different line from the same report with the recommendation that tuition fees are capped at £7,500 a year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads with news from across the Atlantic, where US special counsel Robert Mueller denied that president Donald Trump was innocent of a crime.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports on the European Securities and Markets Authority withdrawing plans which would have prevented EU investors from trading a number of UK companies in the event of a no-deal departure.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro leads with reaction to Mr Johnson being summoned to court.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent leads with the same story, with Leave campaigners saying the case is an attempt to overturn the referendum result.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror says the former mayor of London will be “hauled to court” over allegations the claims made on the Brexit battle bus were “lies”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with claims the stag do of football manager Joey Barton ended in a beach brawl.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail carries a report from leading doctors calling for patients to be given more information about issues surrounding withdrawal of antidepressants.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express runs with an article written by Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey in which she calls for inflation-proof pay rises for police officers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star reports on a “race row” surrounding Fawlty Towers star John Cleese.