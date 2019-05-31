Behind the Hashtag: Why Lex Gillies is taking make-up free selfies to raise #RosaceaAwareness

"My skin looked so awful when I woke up that I didn't want to leave my house." Lex Gillies remembers hiding away in her early twenties because of her flushed complexion. She was diagnosed with the chronic skin condition rosacea while at university almost 15 years ago. Now a British Skin Foundation Ambassador, she shares her experiences online using #RosaceaAwareness to connect with others with the same condition.

More than a bad skin day

Lex was diagnosed when she was 21, three years after she noticed her flareups. Credit: Lex Gillies

Unaware her condition had a name, Lex put her pink-toned skin down to late nights, a poor diet and drinking too much while at university. It wasn't until she visited her GP that she was diagnosed with the inflammatory skin condition that affects around 1 in 10 people in the UK. "When he told me that there wasn't a cure and that this was something I would have to live with for the rest of my life, I was devastated," Lex said. The ruddy complexion she fought to cover up was more than just a few bad skin days and something that followed her from university to adult life. Lex said: "I found it quite difficult when I had an office job because I never wanted to be the person that would speak up in meetings or put myself forward for anything."

Accepting her flareups

Lex has blogged since 2011, sharing tips and advice on the best skincare and makeup for rosacea.

As rosacea commonly affects older people, Lex thought more could be done for people like herself. Sharing her knowledge with the online community through the blog she has written since 2011 helped her accept her condition. So much so, the flareups that once left her embarrassed, soon became the subject of her selfies. Rosacea often presents itself as bumps, veins and redness on the face a look Lex hopes more will embrace on social media. Lex said: "On one side you see people sharing their highlight reels so their perfect holiday or their perfect face or their perfect family and I think it's impossible for you not to compare yourself to that."

The filter free movement