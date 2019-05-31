Blow for 20mph speed limits as ‘one-size-fits-all’ plan rejected by MSPs

Speed limits of 20mph should not be introduced on all residential roads in Scotland, MSPs have decided. Plans to lower the speed limit to 20mph on built-up roads have been dealt a blow after a Scottish Parliament committee rejected the idea. The Bill, put forward by Mark Ruskell MSP, called for 20mph limits on all restricted roads across Scotland in an attempt to improve road safety. Although the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee said it approved of the general aims and supported lowering some speed limits, it could not recommend a “one size fits all” policy. Witnesses including academics, local authorities, charities, environmental organisations and motorist groups gave evidence to the committee, which concluded that the proposals “would have a variety of financial impacts” and that councils should have the ability to determine speed limits.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Committee convener Edward Mountain MSP said: “The committee supports the road safety objectives of the Bill. “However, after considering extensive evidence, the committee has concluded that the introduction of 20mph speed limits on all restricted roads in Scotland in a one-size-fits-all approach is not the most effective way of achieving those objectives. “The committee is of the view that local authorities should have the flexibility to decide where new 20mph zones would be most effective and appropriate for their areas. “Additionally, the committee agreed that the estimated costs and savings of implementing a Scotland-wide change were not robust. “However, the committee members believe that if more 20mph zones are to be introduced in Scotland, it must be made easier for local authorities to do so. “This could include simplifying the legal process of changing a 30mph zone to a 20mph zone, which at present is cumbersome and resource-intensive.” Of the committee’s 11 members, eight MSPs said they were unable to recommend the general principles of the Bill while three – John Finnie, John Mason and Colin Smyth – disagreed with the majority conclusion and argued that “the current inconsistent use of 20mph speed limits is confusing and undermines road safety”, according to Mr Mountain.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.