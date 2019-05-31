Business confidence drops in Scotland in May

Confidence among businesses in Scotland has fallen as a number of firms said they feel Brexit is having a negative effect on their prospects, according to a new report.

The latest business barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking found that companies’ confidence fell nine points in May to 0%.

Across the UK, overall confidence slipped four points to 10% in the past month.

Meanwhile, companies in Scotland report decreasing confidence in their business prospects at 17%, dropping two percentage points from April to match the latest figure for the UK as a whole.

North of the border, a net balance of 47% of businesses told the barometer they feel that the UK’s exit from the European Union is having a negative impact on their expectations for business activity, up 27 points on April.