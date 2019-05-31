Calls for NHS hospitals to be made totally smoking-free

Almost one in three NHS hospitals still allow smoking on their premises, despite health chiefs calling for a ban since 2013. A survey of NHS acute hospital trusts in England by Public Health England (PHE) found 31% still allow smoking in their hospital grounds. Smoking in hospitals grounds is banned by law in Northern Ireland and Scotland and a legal ban is set to be introduced in Wales by the end of this year. But it is not illegal to smoke in hospital grounds in England. In 2013, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said

NHS hospitals in England should ban smoking on their premises and staff should be told not to help patients who want to smoke.

And in November 2016, PHE’s chief executive Duncan Selbie wrote to the chief executive of every NHS Trust in England, calling for their personal commitment to work with PHE towards a “truly smokefree NHS”. In the latest survey of 145 NHS acute trusts, PHE said trusts were making “steady progress” towards becoming smokefree. Some 69% of NHS acute trusts in England (100) now ban smoking completely on their grounds but 31% (45) have not yet enforced total smoking bans across hospital premises. Of these 45 trusts, 11 did not respond to questioning but were told by PHE it would be assumed they did not have a smoking ban in place. PHE declined to name those trusts that have failed to become smokefree, saying it had guaranteed their anonymity. However, it named some trusts that are performing well, including Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which has replaced all its smoking shelters with trees and plants.

