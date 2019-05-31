City Hall allows Trump baby blimp to fly over London during state visit

The team behind the Trump baby blimp plans to fly it during the president’s state visit. Credit: PA

Owners of a huge inflatable Donald Trump baby blimp have been granted permission to fly it over London during the US president’s state visit. The Greater London Authority, headed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, gave the green light on Friday for the huge effigy to be unleashed. Organisers plan to fly the blimp – which depicts Mr Trump wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone – over Parliament Square on Tuesday, the second day of the state visit.

The Trump baby blimp flying high in 2018. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

They must now await final approval from the Metropolitan Police, who are expected to give their decision on Monday. The Trump Baby team, which is part of the Stop Trump coalition, said it is confident police will also give the thumbs-up after the force previously allowed the blimp to fly during Mr Trump’s visit to the capital last July. But organisers also say the blimp will only fly if a fundraiser for charities “pushing back against the politics of hate and division” hits £30,000. Anna Vickerstaff, a Trump blimp “Babysitter”, said: “Now that the GLA has given us permission, we’re almost ready to fly the baby. “All we need now is for the public to help us to hit our fundraiser target in support of the groups who are fighting the impacts of Trump’s disastrous policies. “We’ve promised to get the baby in the air again – but only if and when we raise money for these groups. “We’re all for making a joke out of Trump, but we won’t let the opportunity pass to support those fighting the very serious impacts of what he’s doing.”

The blimp could fly again next week. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA