Alastair Campbell: Jeremy Corbyn's Cabinet think he's 'bonkers' on Brexit

Alastair Campbell said Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters think he is ‘bonkers’ on Brexit. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn's closest allies believe his position on Brexit is "bonkers", according to former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell. Mr Campbell, who served under Tony Blair and helped win the party three general elections, said Corbyn's muted support for another referendum was isolating him from his frontbench colleagues. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Campbell listed the names of those who disagreed with Corbyn, in what was his first interview since being expelled from Labour after he admitted to voting Liberal Democrat at the recent European elections.

He said: "I have had it clearly spelled out to me by people from Keir Starmer to John McDonnell, I’ve heard it publicly from Shami Chakrabarti, from Tom Watson, Emily Thornberry. “They all think this decision is bonkers and they all think it should be reviewed. “It’s a question of whether the Labour Party wants to do the right thing on Brexit or whether it just wants to have these distractions where we can talk about process, talk about nonsense, and not face up to the decisions that real leaders would make on the single most important issue facing the country.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside the polling station in Islington, north London, where he voted in the European Parliament elections Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Using Labour's "for the many not the few" slogan, made popular by Corbyn, he said the party leader needs to listen why it was "virtually annihilated" at last week's election. Campbell blamed Corbyn's "very, very small clique" of advisers for refusing to embrace a second referendum. He said: “Jeremy Corbyn needs to decide if he is going to listen to the many – the public, the members, the MPs – or the few – Seumas Milne, Karie Murphy, Len McCluskey and Andrew Murray.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his director of communications, Seumas Milne Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA