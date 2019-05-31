Donald Trump opens up on Brexit, Boris and Prince Charles ahead of his State visit

Donald Trump has landed some heavy blows on the state of British politics ahead of his official visit next week.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the US President has his say on the Conservative Party leadership race, Brexit, Prince Charles and climate change and potential protests.

He says that Boris Johnson has all the makings of the next leader, telling the newspaper: "I actually have studied it very hard. I know the different players.

"But I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent. I like him. I have always liked him.

"I don't know that he is going to be chosen but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.

"I don't want to say who, but other people have asked me for endorsements, yes. I could help anybody if I endorse them."