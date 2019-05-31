- ITV Report
Donald Trump opens up on Brexit, Boris and Prince Charles ahead of his State visit
Donald Trump has landed some heavy blows on the state of British politics ahead of his official visit next week.
In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the US President has his say on the Conservative Party leadership race, Brexit, Prince Charles and climate change and potential protests.
He says that Boris Johnson has all the makings of the next leader, telling the newspaper: "I actually have studied it very hard. I know the different players.
"But I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent. I like him. I have always liked him.
"I don't know that he is going to be chosen but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.
"I don't want to say who, but other people have asked me for endorsements, yes. I could help anybody if I endorse them."
Mr Trump also says that outgoing PM, Theresa May, was not tough enough with the European Union over Brexit.
He says: "I think that the UK allowed the European Union to have all the cards. And it is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage.
"They had nothing to lose. They didn't give the European Union anything to lose."
He also says Labour leader is making a big mistake by snubbing the official State banquet next week in Mr Trump's honour.
Mr Trump goes on to say he's relishing locking horns with Prince Charles over the royal's views on climate change.
The US leader will be given tea by Prince Charles, when the heir to the throne is expected to tackle him on climate change, and says before their meeting: "Well, we will be talking, we will be talking.
"I can say we have among the cleanest climate in the world right now. Our air and water are doing very well."
And speaking of royalty, Mr Trump said he wished Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex well, despite her views in 2016 that she would move to Canada should he win the US election.
Mr Trump also had his say on potential protests that are being lined up for his visit.
"I have great polls. I think I am really loved in the UK, I hope. I certainly love the UK," he said.
Referring to his golf courses and his mother's Scottish roots, he said: "I don't imagine any UK President was ever closer to your great land."