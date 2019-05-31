Mosquito-killing spider juice could provide malaria breakthrough

A genetically modified fungus that kills mosquitoes spreading malaria could provide a breakthrough in the fight against the disease, according to scientists.

Trials in Burkina Faso found that a fungus, modified so that it produces spider toxin, quickly killed large numbers of mosquitos that carry malaria.

It also revealed that the mosquito populations collapsed by 99% within 45 days, according to the study published in the journal Science.

The researchers have said their aim is not to make the insects extinct but to help stop the spread of malaria.