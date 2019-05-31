Goodbye BlackBerry Messenger: Service pivotal to 2011 London rioters shuts down over lack of users

BlackBerry Messenger, the service that introduced the concept of mobile chat, is shutting down after a decline in popularity.

Also known as BBM, it was once the crown jewel of BlackBerry's phone service and during its heyday played a pivotal role in the 2011 London riots owing to the encrypted nature of the messages.

BlackBerry Messenger was initially very popular when it first launched on the company's own devices in 2005.

However, the arrival of the iPhone and Android smartphones gradually dented BlackBerry's popularity.

Many users started using WhatsApp and other messaging platforms that were not stuck to BlackBerry.

BBM was broadened to Android and iOS in 2013 but it was not enough to ensure its survival.

The Indonesian company that owns the consumer service, announced its plans in April, giving users a month to switch.

A paid-for business version called BBMe will continue to exist.