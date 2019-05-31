- ITV Report
-
Hot weather expected through the weekend with top temperatures of 25C today
Rather cloudy at first, with outbreaks of rain affecting northern and some western parts, mainly on coasts and hills. Sunny spells developing across most of England and Wales. It will feel very warm in the sunshine, with light winds. Rain will become persistent and heavy at times, especially across western Scotland and the far west of Northern Ireland later in the day. A top temperature of 25 Celsius (77 F).