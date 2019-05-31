Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Hot weather expected through the weekend with top temperatures of 25C today

Temperatures in London will hit 25C today, but temperatures around much of the country will be in the 20Cs. Credit: Met Office

Rather cloudy at first, with outbreaks of rain affecting northern and some western parts, mainly on coasts and hills. Sunny spells developing across most of England and Wales. It will feel very warm in the sunshine, with light winds. Rain will become persistent and heavy at times, especially across western Scotland and the far west of Northern Ireland later in the day. A top temperature of 25 Celsius (77 F).