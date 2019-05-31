It's warming up - but where's the sun?
A mixture of home grown sunshine and continental warmth will boost temperatures today and tomorrow - but it's by no means endless blue skies.
Despite some early cloud in places, some strong sunshine will develop and temperatures are set to rise to 24-25C today and 28-29C tomorrow - making it the warmest spell (if short lived!) of the year so far and highest temperatures since August last year. It'll also feel a little muggy with mild nights. Temperatures didn't slide much below 15C in places last night - a temperature some places struggled to get to during the day just a week ago.
The heat will peak through the south-east on Saturday. Much of England and Wales will be very warm - feeling hot so in the sunshine away from any cloudier areas (more so along south and west coasts) but even with high cloud, it'll feel a warm and humid.
Tomorrow, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Cumbria will be drying up after another soaking today with the chance of brighter skies and some sun. Northern England and the Isle of Man will be prone to more cloud as rain seeps in from the west but there'll be brighter skies early on and later in the day and will keep the mild and warm air.
That's the thing with this time of year with sunrise before 5am and sunset after 9pm in places - there's always time for the weather to change and improve(!) this time of year with such long days.
Come Sunday - it's all eyes on the skies as the warm, humid air triggers thunderstorms.