It's warming up - but where's the sun?

A mixture of home grown sunshine and continental warmth will boost temperatures today and tomorrow - but it's by no means endless blue skies.

Despite some early cloud in places, some strong sunshine will develop and temperatures are set to rise to 24-25C today and 28-29C tomorrow - making it the warmest spell (if short lived!) of the year so far and highest temperatures since August last year. It'll also feel a little muggy with mild nights. Temperatures didn't slide much below 15C in places last night - a temperature some places struggled to get to during the day just a week ago.

The heat will peak through the south-east on Saturday. Much of England and Wales will be very warm - feeling hot so in the sunshine away from any cloudier areas (more so along south and west coasts) but even with high cloud, it'll feel a warm and humid.