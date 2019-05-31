Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law

Louisiana’s Democratic governor has signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, a move that puts him squarely in line with the leaders of other conservative Southern US states while provoking anger from members of his own party.

With his signature, Governor John Bel Edwards made Louisiana the fifth state to enact a law prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia.

Alabama’s gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions.

Louisiana’s law does not contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

The bill’s signing, however, will limit the state’s three abortion clinics anytime soon.

Louisiana’s law takes effect only if the law in neighbouring Mississippi, which was recently blocked by a judge, is upheld by a federal appeals court.

Mr Edwards, a Catholic running for reelection this year, did not hold a public bill signing, instead announcing his action through his office.