More women and girls playing football in Scotland

The number of women and girls playing football in Scotland has doubled over the last five years, figures show. The total registered with the Scottish Football Association (SFA) has risen from 7,126 in 2014/2015 to 14,071 in 2018/19. The figure has been rising each year, with the latest total showing 1,869 more women and girls registered with the SFA compared to the previous year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In 2017/18, there were 12,202 women and girls registered with the SFA. Earlier this week, a record crowd of 18,555 turned up at Hampden to support the Scotland women’s national team in their friendly against Jamaica. The game, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Scotland, was the team’s final match before heading to the World Cup in France, where they are set to play England in their opening tie in Nice on June 9. After the Jamaica match, Shelley Kerr’s team were congratulated by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, tennis coach Judy Murray and Scotland men’s national manager Steve Clarke. Funding was provided to the team by the Scottish Government to allow them to train on a full-time basis from January until the World Cup kicks off.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.