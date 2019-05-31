- ITV Report
Police officer stops armed robbery in just his underwear
A newly qualified police officer has been praised for his quick thinking after stopping an armed robbery wearing just his underwear.
The Metropolitan Police officer, who has not been named, heard the break in happen near his home in Barnes, south west London shortly after 3.30 on the morning of Friday 31 May.
Leaping from his bed, he realised assailants had smashed a window of nearby jewelry shop and ran out into the street to confront them.
As he attempted to stop the break in, a pick axe was thrown at him.
It narrowly missed the officer, but thinking on his feet he picked it up and ran at the suspects to stop them further breaking into the shop.
The four suspects managed to escape on mopeds but left behind a number of weapons including a pick-axe, sledgehammer and a chisel - leaving the shop's window badly damaged.
In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, the unnamed officer said: "I’m glad I was able to intervene in this case, although if it happens again, I hope I have more clothes on!"
The officer cut his foot on broken glass but was not otherwise injured.
He has been praised for his quick thinking actions by his superiors.
Commander Sally Benatar from the South West Borough Command Unit said: "The bravery of this officer undoubtedly stopped the suspects from stealing anything from the premises."
She added: "This morning’s events go to show that police officers are never off-duty and will always go above and beyond to help their community."
No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.