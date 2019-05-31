Police officer stops armed robbery in just his underwear

The incident happened on Barnes High Street in south west London. Credit: Google Street View

A newly qualified police officer has been praised for his quick thinking after stopping an armed robbery wearing just his underwear. The Metropolitan Police officer, who has not been named, heard the break in happen near his home in Barnes, south west London shortly after 3.30 on the morning of Friday 31 May. Leaping from his bed, he realised assailants had smashed a window of nearby jewelry shop and ran out into the street to confront them.

The Metropolitan Police said the officer was not badly hurt in the confrontation. Credit: Google Street View

As he attempted to stop the break in, a pick axe was thrown at him. It narrowly missed the officer, but thinking on his feet he picked it up and ran at the suspects to stop them further breaking into the shop. The four suspects managed to escape on mopeds but left behind a number of weapons including a pick-axe, sledgehammer and a chisel - leaving the shop's window badly damaged. In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, the unnamed officer said: "I’m glad I was able to intervene in this case, although if it happens again, I hope I have more clothes on!"