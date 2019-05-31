Private renters to benefit as new law bans letting agent fees

Families could be saved hundreds of pounds as “unfair” letting agent fees are scrapped in a move that has been hailed as a “win for renters”.

Private renters will no longer have to pay letting agent fees as the Tenant Fees Act comes into effect today.

Charities have welcomed the ban on fees, which means renters cannot be charged fees for looking around a property, setting up a tenancy – such as for referencing or credit checks, or for check-out.

According to Citizens Advice, private renters in England have been paying £13 million a month in letting fees, and have paid out a total of £234 million since the government committed to banning them in November 2017.