'Recruitment crisis’ blamed for nearly 140 GP surgery closures in one year

GP surgeries are closing at an alarming rate – with almost two million patients affected – and a ‘recruitment crisis’ is to blame, according to GP leaders. An investigation by Pulse found that surgery closures rose almost eight-fold in six years, hitting record levels in 2018. Almost 140 surgeries closed last year alone - more closures than in any previous year and almost eight times the number seen in 2013, a Freedom of Information request by Pulse revealed. It brings the total number of closed GP surgeries to 583 since 2013. The drop in numbers has been blamed on a lack of qualified GPs, with the latest NHS Digital figures showing that the number of full-time-equivalent qualified GPs fell by 441 between March 2018 and March 2019.

A spokesperson for NHS England says it continues to support all general practices “to help them thrive” but there were fewer GP closures in the 2017/18 financial year than the year before, although those figures include mergers where no surgery has been shut. “Thousands of practices continue to be helped through the GP resilience programme, where investment has been increased from a planned £8m in 2019/20 to £13m,” the spokesperson added.

The pace of GP closures has not slowed despite national attempts to address the problem. In 2015, NHS England set up the 'resilience fund' to fund for vulnerable practices. Pulse's figures, which were obtained through freedom of information (FOI) requests sent to all CCGs, health boards and trusts in the UK, alongside NHS England, showed 138 practices shut their doors in 2018, affecting some 519,500 patients. Previous FOI requests revealed 445 surgery closures between 2013 and 2017, having an impact on 1.4 million patients. However, the data could be an underestimate as some of the health bodies failed to respond to the FOI request. The BMA argued the networks will halt the number of closures by 'reducing the need for formal mergers, and addressing some of the pressures'. BMA GP Committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said: “As with all those that have had a challenging time in recent years, we hope smaller practices will receive greater mutual support from others with the development of the new networks. “These networks, built on top of existing contracts, mean practices can support one another with workforce and resources, which may reduce the need for formal mergers, and address some of the pressures behind closures.”

