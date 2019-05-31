- ITV Report
Sir Philip Green charged with four cases of assault against pilates instructor in US
Sir Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour assault in the US after a pilates instructor alleged the Arcadia mogul repeatedly touched her inappropriately, Pima County Attorney's Office has said.
The instructor alleges Sir Philip spanked and grabbed her backside during classes in the Canyon Ranch luxury resort in Tucson, Arizona in 2016 and 2018.
Deputy county attorney Lauren Deakin said: "Philip Green has been formally charged with four misdemeanour assault counts.
"These are class three misdemeanours.
"Each count has a potential sentence of up to 30 days in the Pima County jail, a fine of not more than 500 dollars, and up to one year of probation."
The charges relate to knowingly touching another person with the intent to injure, insult, or provoke.
The complainant alleges Green made uncomfortable comments and patted her exposed stomach as she demonstrated an exercise, leaving her in tears.
Sir Philip, 67, has previously denied the allegations investigated by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Before the charging decision had been revealed, Sir Philip declined to comment on the statements made to police.
He said: "I haven't seen any papers, so I don't know what papers you're talking about, or when they came, or what you've got.
"So, as far as I'm concerned, I've got no comment to make."