Train firm announces split ticketing rail journey app

Virgin Trains has announced a mobile app which helps passengers take advantage of split ticketing to save money on journeys. The firm said customers will be “guaranteed” the best fares and claims the app could save passengers £1 billion. Split ticketing involves buying multiple tickets for separate sections of one journey, with a combined price which is less than the standard fare.

The app, which will go live by the end of the year, will also introduce a fares cap similar to London’s Oyster card system. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators and Network Rail, welcomed the move but said an “industry-wide root and branch reform” of the ticket system is needed. Virgin said: “The app will deliver a seamless split ticketing function, automatically calculating if a cheaper combination of fares for one journey is available, without having to change train or purchase multiple paper tickets.” In February, the RDG recommended a series of measures to simplify the system, including an end to split ticketing. The group said its plan would remove the need for the trick because passengers would always be charged the best value fare.

