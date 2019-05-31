Train punctuality on ScotRail services reaches nine-month high

More than nine in 10 ScotRail trains ran on time over the past four weeks as punctuality reached a nine-month high, according to figures.

Across Scotland, 90.5% of ScotRail trains met the rail industry standard public performance measure (PPM).

This means they arrived at their destination within four minutes and 59 seconds of their timetabled arrival time, having called at all scheduled stations.

ScotRail said there were improvements for customers on routes all over the country during the period April 28 to May 25, with cancellations in the Suburban East sector, which includes Fife and the Borders, at their lowest level in a year.