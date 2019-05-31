Trump brands Meghan as ‘nasty’ after critical comments

Donald Trump has branded comments made by the Duchess of Sussex about him as “nasty”. Meghan has been a vocal critic of the former reality TV star, backing his rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won. In an interview with The Sun, Mr Trump said he was not aware of comments made by the duchess about him, and said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say?

The Duchess of Sussex Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

“I didn’t know that she was nasty.” The US president begins his state visit to the UK on Monday and will meet members of the royal family, including the Queen, but new mother Meghan will not be present. When asked about the duchess suggesting she would leave America for Canada if he was elected, Mr Trump said: “A lot of people are moving here (to the US).” Mr Trump said LA-born Meghan will make “a very good” American princess, and said of her joining the royal family: “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. “She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).” As with last year’s visit, protesters are planning to take to the streets to make clear their opposition to the US leader and his policies.

The Trump Baby Blimp is expected to fly again Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA