US spelling bee ends in unprecedented eight-way tie with each finalist walking away with $50,000

Eight co-champions celebrate after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee Credit: AP

An annual spelling bee held in the US has been brought to its knees by eight spellers who were too savvy for any word thrown their way. Faced with a dwindling word list and a group of spellers that showed no weakness, the Scripps National Spelling Bee gave up and declared them co-champions in the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition.

The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly in their historic walk-off victory, going through five consecutive perfect rounds. Each of them will now receive a prize of $50,000. Among the words the eight champions had to spell correctly were:

Auslaut

Erysipelas

Bougainvillea

Aiguillette

Pendeloque

Palama

Cernuous

Odylic

Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, celebrates at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Credit: AP

“Champion spellers, we are now in uncharted territory,” bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly told them in announcing the decision to allow up to eight winners. “We do have plenty of words remaining on our list. But we will soon run out of words that will possibly challenge you, the most phenomenal collection of super spellers in the history of this competition.” He was not lying. The bee held three more rounds after that, and no one missed a word or even appeared to struggle.

Six boys and two girls were declared co-champions and will each receive $50,000. Credit: AP