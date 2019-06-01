- ITV Report
-
Alastair Humphreys microadventures: Why I left my family to busk across Spain
Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.
Alastair Humphreys turned his love of madcap travel into a career.
But his thirst to get away for epic and punishing trips was itself challenged at 32 by the lifetime adventure of fatherhood.
Having rowed the Atlantic, cycled round the world, crossed deserts and the Arctic, the former National Geographic Adventurer of the Year gladly admits finding raising two children a far harder feat of endurance.
Alastair explains here why he struggled so much in the domestic role and how he finally carved out the time to resume a different kind of adrenaline-filled microadventure.
The film-maker and 'My Midsummer Morning' author also shares stories from his trip busking across Spain, surviving solely on the tips for his performance of an instrument he could barely play.
More from our Point of View series:
- David Seed: Deformity didn't stop me becoming a Calvin Klein model
- Sam Renke: My body has made me a better person
- Jason Fox on 'therapeutic' gunfights and PTSD battle
- Elizabeth Day: 'Why we shouldn't be scared of our failures'
- Elma van Vliet: The questions I decided to ask my terminally ill mother
- Author Nicci Gerrard: 'What I learned from my father's dementia'
- Melanie Reid: How writing became my salvation after riding accident
- Abbi Naylor: What I learned from my extreme response to turning 30
- Bella Mackie: How going for a jog saved my life
- Josh Boggi: How I became the first triple amputee rescue diver
- Katrina Lawrence: Why I no longer hide my self-harm scars